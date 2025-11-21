Fort Lauderdale Travels Across Florida for First Meeting with Sporting JAX

Published on November 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-2-5, 17 PTS) is set to hit the road Saturday evening, traveling across the Sunshine State to take on Sporting JAX (4-3-3, 15 PTS) for the first-ever meeting. The clubs rank second and third in the Gainbridge Super League standings, respectively, setting the stage for an eventful match. With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m., Fort Lauderdale will look to get all three points in its first meeting with Sporting JAX before the club takes a three-week break.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's matchup coming off its fifth draw of the season, a thrilling 1-1 result against rival Tampa Bay Sun FC at Beyond Bancard Field. After playing three matches in seven days, Fort Lauderdale now prepares for its fourth contest in a 14-day span. Sitting second in the Super League standings, Fort Lauderdale continues to rely on a balanced and high-performing unit across all lines. The attack features the electric Kiara Locklear, the dynamic Jasmine Hamid, the versatile Sh'nia Gordon and the energetic Kelli Van Treeck. In midfield, the trio of Stella Nyamekye, Lily Nabet and Taylor Smith provides consistency and control, with Darya Rajaee and Kat González adding playmaking quality. Defensively, the back line is anchored by the dominant aerial trio of Ella Simpson, Madison McComasky and Laurel Ansbrow, with Julia Grosso and Gordon offering support at outside back. In goal, Bella Hara remains one of the league's top performers, ranking inside the top three in several major statistical categories. Eager to return to the win column, Fort Lauderdale will look to secure all three points on the road against its in-state foe.

Sporting JAX enters Saturday's clash coming off a victory against Dallas Trinity FC and a week of rest. In its first season in the Gainbridge Super League, Sporting JAX sits third in the Super League standings after 10 matches and has scored the second most goals (19) but has allowed the tied for most goals in the league (19). The club is led by the league's leading scorer and September Player of the Month forward Ashlyn Puerta, as well as other Team of the Month honorees Georgia Brown, Paige Kenton and Julia Lester. With both clubs looking to get the first victory in the history of the series, Saturday's matchup will be a thrilling one.

With Sporting JAX establishing before the start of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, the stage is set for the first ever meeting between these Sunshine State foes.

The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10. The direct link to watch the match can be found here.

