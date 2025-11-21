Sealey Strawn Called up to U.S. U-20 Women's National Team

Published on November 21, 2025

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC academy forward Sealey Strawn has been called up to the U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team for training camp and matches, being held on the coast of southeast Spain from Nov. 24-Dec. 3, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Strawn, a Prosper, Texas native and University of North Carolina commit, was the 2024/25 USL Super League Young Player of the Year. This season, she's appeared in all ten matches (starting in six of them) for DTFC, scoring twice in Gainbridge Super League play, in addition to finding the back of the net in the State Fair Clásico vs. Club América Femenil.

While in Spain, the USA U-20 WNT will face the England U-20 WNT on Nov. 29 and finish against the China PR U-20 WNT on Dec. 2. Both matches will be played at Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

The 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will take place next year in Poland from Sept. 5-27. The USA is one of 12 nations to have already qualified for the tournament, doing so at the 2025 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship last June. The tournament will feature 24 countries.

Strawn will return from Spain as Dallas Trinity FC (4-5-1, 13 points) is back in action on Saturday, Dec. 6, taking on DC Power FC (3-3-4, 13 points) at Cotton Bowl Stadium at 5:30 p.m. CST, as the club celebrates Youth Soccer Day. All matches stream on Peacock.







