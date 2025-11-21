Charlotte Burge Adds Another Call-Up, Joins U-20 National Team for Upcoming Friendlies

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC and the U.S. Soccer Federation announced today that goalkeeper Charlotte Burge has been selected for the upcoming U.S. U-20 Women's National Team friendlies in Spain, beginning November 24.

The call-up marks Burge's third national team inclusion of 2025, following her recent participation in the U-20 camp at the end of October.

"We are really pleased for Charlotte," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She is fully committed to her development and is navigating the journey of not only a young professional player, but a young goalkeeper. Her time and exposure with the U-20 national team are both vital parts of her continued development."

Burge is joined on the squad by fellow Gainbridge Super League players Sealey Strawn of Dallas Trinity and Ashlyn Puerta of Sporting Jax.

While in Spain, the USA will face the England U-20 WNT on Nov. 29 and finish against the China PR U-20 WNT on Dec. 2. Both matches will be played at Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain. The matches serve as part of USA's ongoing preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. The tournament will be held in Poland from September 5-27.

The United States is one of 12 nations already qualified for the World Cup after advancing through the 2025 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship last June. The event will feature 24 countries vying for the sport's top U-20 honor.

