Carolina Ascent Gets First Clean Sheet, Beats DC Power 1-0

Published on November 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







WASHINGTON D.C. - Rylee Baisden scored her fourth goal of the season and Carolina Ascent got their first clean sheet Friday night, defeating DC Power 1-0 at Audi Field.

Playing their first match in two weeks, Carolina Ascent got back to winning ways behind one of their better defensive efforts of the season. The Ascent allowed one shot on target all night.

DC threatened early into the match. In the sixth minute, midfielder Emily Colton slipped in behind Carolina's back line but dragged her left-footed effort just wide.

Carolina responded with their first clear look in the 17th minute. Riley Parker slid a pass into space for Mackenzie George, and the former Tennessee Volunteer burst in on goalkeeper Morgan Aquino, only to miss the far post by inches.

A forced change came in the 30th minute, when captain Taylor Porter exited and newly called-up B Hylton entered to join Emily Morris in the center of midfield.

Chances remained limited as the half wore on. Having already faced each other once this season, both sides looked well-prepared and difficult to break down.

DC nearly grabbed the opener in the 42nd minute. Dasia Torbert timed her run perfectly to stay onside, but staring down Meagan McClelland, she pushed her attempt wide of the bottom corner.

Just a minute later, DC finally put McClelland to work. Familiar face Jaydah Bedoya beat her defender and unleashed a 20-yard strike, forcing McClelland into a full-stretch save.

HALFTIME: CAROLINA ASCENT 0-0 DC POWER FC

Carolina Ascent finally broke through in the 57th minute. Given too much time on the ball, Morris carried forward and floated a cross to the back post, where Baisden headed it back across goal and into the side netting.

The finish gave Baisden her fourth goal of the season and delivered the first goal contribution of Morris' professional career.

The Ascent, eager to finally get the monkey off their back and secure their first shutout of the campaign, handled DC's leading scorer Gianna Gourley exceptionally well. Jenna Butler, in particular, stood out in one-on-one situations, consistently shutting down the striker and preventing any real danger.

DC failed to register a shot on target in the second half, underscoring just how effectively Carolina closed the game out after taking the lead.

The 1-0 victory takes Carolina Ascent back into third place and keeps them undefeated all-time against DC Power. The Ascent returns from the Thanksgiving break at home on December 6 to take on Brooklyn FC. Tickets are still available HERE.

QUOTES

Philip Poole on the team's effort:

"I think it was a game that we create a lot of chances. And, you know, the goal we scored was was very good, but I think the headline will probably be, you know, it's nice to get the shut out and keep moving in a positive direction."

Poole on the importance of the clean sheet and the effectiveness of the team defense:

"I think we weren't perfect defensively. I think the first half was a challenge for us and we made some adjustments at halftime and that's probably what I'm most proud of, as the players executed the defending game plan much better in the second half. The shutout is not something we haven't been speaking about, but everyone knows it was there. The players knew how important that was."

Poole on his youngsters in the midfield logging valuable minutes:

"It's so important for those players to log those type of minutes on the road in games that they're under pressure. I don't think either of them were perfect, but these are the sort of experiences that propel them forward and develop them even further."







