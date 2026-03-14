Carolina Ascent Defeats Tampa Bay for Second Straight Win

Published on March 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Tyler Lussi buried her first Carolina Ascent goal and as they knocked off Tampa Bay Sun FC 1-0 Friday night.

It is the second straight clean sheet for the Ascent with Sydney Martinez between the posts. After a scoreless first half, newcomer Lussi thundered home early in the second half to secure the club's first-ever win over last season's champions.

It was a bright start for Carolina. Starting her first match since the semifinal in 2025, Addisyn Merrick was lively from her outside back position in the opening 15 minutes. Combining with Lussi, making her first start for the Ascent, the two immediately were threatening on the right flank.

Tampa had the first clear cut chance of the match in the 28th minute. Forward Faith Webber was sprung in-between the two center backs, but goalkeeper Martinez made the save to keep it scoreless.

Shortly after, Jill Aguilera played a through-ball to Mackenzie George. The striker cut inside and fired away from the top of the 18-yard box, but Tampa keeper Emory Wegener made the save down to her left.

Tampa nearly broke the deadlock in the 38th minute off a broken play. A bouncing ball caused problems at the back for the Ascent and Carlee Giamonna got on the end of it. Martinez charged, cutting off the angle and denying the midfielder.

Merrick continued to be dangerous offensively. In the 44th minute, Merrick found space in the box and forced Wegener into a leaping save.

Neither team could break through in the first frame and all was to play for the second 45.

Carolina came out strong to start the second half, leading a counterattack in the 49th minute. Riley Parker ran 30 yards with the ball at her feet before feeding Lussi. The newcomer fired away and missed just high.

The breakthrough did come in the 53rd minute. Mia Corbin sprayed a pretty ball out wide to Lussi in stride. The winger took her defender on, got onto her right foot, and fired a wonder strike into the top corner for her first goal in Ascent colors.

Tampa started their charge to equalize and came extremely close in the 78th minute. Jillian Shimkin cut inside and fired, forcing Martinez into a fantastic tip save onto the crossbar. Minutes later off a Sydny Nasello corner, Taylor Chism's header skimmed the top of the net, allowing fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

Carolina held down the fort defensively, not allowing Tampa to get any more strong opportunities in the box and held on for their second consecutive clean sheet.

QUOTES

Head Coach Philip Poole on the performance:

"Really pleased with three points. I feel that was a really tight, close game and I feel that some of those games earlier in the season didn't quite go our way. In the second half, I think we've scored a great goal. What a great strike by Tyler, but then they hit one off the bar and maybe a few months ago that drops in. It's nice to be on the right end tonight."

Poole on Martinez in goal:

"Marty's very reliable. I'm proud of her, she has bided her time and she's had to be a good pro. She's had to put the work in and she was very important for us tonight."

Tyler Lussi on her first goal with the club:

"It was a great ball by Mia [Corbin] to switch the play, and then I decided to just keep driving. The defender didn't step on me, so just took a touch and ripped it."

Sydney Martinez on the victory:

"Every time I've played against the Tampa, it's always an interesting game with a lot of back and forth. They're a hard-working team, but we just worked harder tonight and we were able to get it done.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.