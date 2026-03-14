Sporting JAX Signs Midfielder Thomas Roberts

Published on March 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today the signing of midfielder Thomas Roberts, who will wear No. 24 for the club.

Roberts, 24, brings experience across Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro, European competition, and the USL Championship. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Roberts developed in the FC Dallas Academy before signing a Homegrown contract with FC Dallas. During his professional career, he has also played for North Texas SC, Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga, Columbus Crew 2, Norwegian side Stabæk, and most recently North Carolina FC.

Roberts has also represented the United States at the U-16, U-18, and U-20 national team levels.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join Sporting JAX and be part of building something special in Jacksonville," said Roberts. "The vision for the club and the energy around soccer here made it an easy decision, and I'm ready to get to work."

"Thomas is a very technical player who sees the game well and brings creativity to our midfield," said Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox. "We're excited to welcome him to the group."

Roberts joins Sporting JAX ahead of the club's inaugural USL Championship season in 2026.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 13, 2026

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