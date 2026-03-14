Tampa Bay Sun FC Falls Short, 1-0, in Close Fight with Carolina Ascent FC

Published on March 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Tampa Bay Sun continue the second half of their season with a loss against Carolina Ascent FC, 1 to 0. At tonight's away match in Charlotte, Tampa Bay aimed to hold onto their all-time unbeaten record against Carolina. But a series of Sun opportunities in front of the Ascent net failed to convert into goals, giving Tampa Bay its first-ever loss to Carolina.

Tonight's contest at American Legion Memorial Stadium centered around physicality. As Tampa Bay and Carolina battled through a matchup with elbows, shoves, and tackles to the turf, both sides fought for every opportunity on the pitch. The intensity of the match was evident, with five yellow cards issued between the two teams.

These challenges throughout the game consistently disrupted the rhythm for Tampa Bay, forcing the Sun to rely on defensive discipline and resilience rather than fluid attacking play. Despite the narrow result, Tampa Bay Sun FC's willingness to compete in physical battles kept the match within reach until the final whistle.

Coming off a commanding 3-0 victory against Fort Lauderdale FC in a Florida Derby during their last home match, Tampa Bay is looking at a difficult climb ahead in the Gainbridge Super League standings. They will continue that climb at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa on March 18. Tampa Bay Sun FC's Women's Empowerment Night will celebrate its groundbreaking inaugural championship victory with the official unveiling of the team's first championship banner during a pregame ceremony.

MATCH RECAP

Tampa Bay goalkeeper Emory Wegener delivered a key stop midway through the first half, making a strong save in the center of the goal, which denied Carolina's Mackenzie George after she launched a close-range shot from the middle of the box. After Wegener's first professional shutout last match, the keeper once again delivered in a key moment to keep Tampa Bay in the fight.

The Sun created an early attacking opportunity in the 28th minute of the game. Making her first professional start, Sun forward Faith Webber challenged Carolina's defense, booting a strong but ultimately unsuccessful shot from outside the box after forward Madi Parsons connected her with the ball.

In the 31st minute of the match, Tampa Bay Sun FC continued its pressure on Carolina. Sydny Nasello let go a powerful ball that shot straight for a high corner of the goal, but was stopped by Carolina goalkeeper Sydney Martinez with a deft save.

Carolina pushed close to Tampa Bay's goal just before halftime, in the 44th minute. Carolina defender Addisyn Merrick fired a shot that tried to sail over the head of the Sun's goalkeeper, but Emory Wegener once again adjusted and reacted, securing the save to keep the momentum heading into the second half.

Carolina found the net for the game's only goal in the 53rd minute. The Sun's back line stood strong as their rivals advanced the ball down the right side of the pitch. Just inside the corner of the penalty area, forward Tyler Lussi slipped a powerful-yet-precise shot past the Sun defense, lifting it just over Emory Wegener's reach and into the net. The pinpoint shot gave Carolina a one-goal lead against Tampa Bay to kick off the second half.

The Sun continued searching for a chance to even the score in the 63rd minute of the match. Sun forward Sydny Nasello redirected a cross from Madi Parsons with her forehead in one of Tampa Bay's most agile attempts of the night. Ascent's keeper snagged the ball, and the scoring opportunity was whistled dead by an offside call.

In the game's closing 30 minutes, the Sun broke into enemy territory several times and blasted balls toward the net repeatedly- off a mix of free kicks, corner kicks, and crossing passes- but no shots hit paydirt.

QUOTES

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown on how the team can build off of tonight's performance as they prepare for their next match:

"The ladies played a really strong performance in a tough environment against a good team, and we created a lot of chances. I think there's a lot to build on. [We are] never happy with not getting points, but the team performed well, and I am proud of them."

Forward Faith Webber, on earning her first-ever professional start:

"I was honored to get the start. I was hoping to help us earn three points so [I was] disappointed about that."

Forward Madi Parsons on staying focused during a physical game that saw a total of five yellow cards between the two sides:

"We have a game plan, and one of my biggest strengths is holding up that ball and getting into tackles like that. So, it's just buying into that gameplan and continuing to stay locked-in- in games like this. We had so many chances tonight, so that kind of just gives us all energy to keep going, no matter what the scoreline is."

NEXT MATCH

The next Sun home game is on Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Brooklyn FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa.

TEAM MEDIA KIT WITH VIDEO & PHOTOS AT THIS LINK

FINAL RESULT

Tampa Bay Sun FC 0 - Carolina Ascent FC 1

Friday, March 13 | 7:00 p.m. | American Legion Memorial Stadium







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 13, 2026

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