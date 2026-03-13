Fort Lauderdale United Adds Dynamic Defender Maggie Mace as Playoff Push Heats Up

Published on March 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the signing of dynamic defender Maggie Mace with 10 matches remaining in the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"We're very excited to have Maggie joining us," said Paul Jennison, Interim Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She's a quality center back that has displayed good leadership with great defensive instincts, and she can adapt and adjust to the system we're looking to play. Maggie also brings great qualities in possession, and she'll be able to impact all phases of the game. We're really excited about her joining the squad and bringing a good level of competition and improving the overall quality of the team."

A versatile defender with a background in the midfield, Mace brings a unique skillset to the Fort Lauderdale United squad. A tenacious presence with confidence on the ball and a knack for penalty kicks, Mace adds depth and attacking upside to Fort Lauderdale's back line as the club pushes toward a playoff berth in the final 10 matches of the season.

A native of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Mace opened her collegiate career as a midfielder at Coastal Carolina, where she appeared in all 34 matches while making 33 starts. Across her two seasons as a Chanticleer, Mace recorded one goal and one assist before transferring to Washington State for her final two seasons of eligibility. Mace made an immediate impact in Pullman, appearing in all 19 matches with 17 starts and recording three assists in over 1,300 minutes as a defensive midfielder for the Cougars. Her best was yet to come as she delivered a breakout senior campaign, starting all 19 matches while leading the team in minutes (1,688), scoring a pair of goals from the penalty spot and earning 2025 All-WCC Honorable Mention honors. The defender concluded her collegiate career with 72 appearances and 69 starts, along with three goals and four assists while logging 5,555 minutes on the pitch before making her way to South Florida.

A versatile defender with the ability to contribute in multiple roles, Mace will provide depth and defensive stability as Fort Lauderdale looks to build momentum with the Gainbridge Super League Playoffs approaching.







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