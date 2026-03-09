Fort Lauderdale United FC Hosts Women's Empowerment Match During Women's History Month

Published on March 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







As part of Women's History Month, Fort Lauderdale United FC, South Florida's only professional women's sports team, will host a Women's Empowerment Match on March 14 at Beyond Bancard Field, celebrating the impact of women in sports and inspiring the next generation of athletes and leaders.

The match will feature U.S. Soccer legend Briana Scurry as the Honorary Captain, bringing one of the most influential figures in the history of women's soccer to South Florida. Scurry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup champion with the U.S. Women's National Team, was one of the first Black women to gain national prominence in the sport and has become a powerful advocate for equity, opportunity, and representation in athletics.

Centered around the theme "You Can't Be What You Can't See," the event will highlight the importance of visibility in sports and provide young girls across South Florida the opportunity to see professional women athletes competing at the highest level.

Throughout the evening, fans will participate in interactive experiences including a Wall of Inspiration, where attendees can share the names of women who have influenced their lives, along with other activations celebrating female leadership and community impact.

Fort Lauderdale United leadership and players will be available for Women's History Month interviews, studio appearances, and feature stories discussing the growth of women's sports, building a professional women's soccer club in South Florida, and why representation in sports matters.

Event: Women's Empowerment Match

Date: Friday, March 14

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Location: Beyond Bancard Field, Fort Lauderdale

Tickets: ftlutd.com







