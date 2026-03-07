Fort Lauderdale United FC Confirms Mutual Loan Termination for McKinley Crone

Published on March 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that goalkeeper McKinley Crone's loan spell has been mutually terminated by the club and Orlando Pride. Crone, who started all four matches for the team in the spring portion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season after joining the club on loan, leaves the club after logging 360 minutes in net.

Crone was one of two midseason acquisitions brought in ahead of the spring campaign stepped into an immediate starting role in the net. The Alabama product led all players in the Gainbridge Super League in saves (12) and shots faced (25) while conceding 13 goals in across her four starts in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks McKinley for her contributions and professionalism during her time with the club and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.







