González Equalizes against Former Side in Thrilling Draw at Carolina

Published on March 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-9-8, 20 PTS) tied its matchup with Carolina Ascent FC (9-7-6, 33 PTS) on Saturday evening, earning a point in a thrilling match at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Midfielder Kat González found the back of the net for the first time as a member of Fort Lauderdale while also striking against her former club in the draw. With the result, Fort Lauderdale earned points for the second time in its last five matches and will look to build on that momentum in its return to Beyond Bancard Field against DC Power FC in nine days.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Monday, April 6 for its first match at Beyond Bancard Field in 23 days, taking on DC Power FC at home. The clubs have met just once in the 2025/26 campaign, with Fort Lauderdale falling in a mid-week matchup on Nov. 12 in the nation's capital. With Fort Lauderdale looking to continue its points streak at home, next Monday's duel will be one to keep an eye on.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Tts1o5yY-M

In her return to Carolina after spending the inaugural campaign in the Tar Heel State, Gonzalez made a pair of impressive attacks in the 6th and 16th minutes, respectively. Fort Lauderdale's attack was strong in the early stages, nearly taking the lead in the 14th minute after Kiara Locklear, Jasmine Hamid and Sh'nia Gordon combined for a dangerous chance, but the latter's shot was saved by the Carolina keeper.

In her third professional match, Maggie Mace continued to impress, making a pair of dominant defensive plays in the 26th minute. After recording 14 saves across the last two matches, goalkeeper Haley Craig brought her dominant run of form into Saturday's match, making an unreal save in the 33rd minute to keep the game scoreless. Fort Lauderdale's attack continued to threaten through the remainder of the first half, highlighted by runs in the 35th, 40th and 41st minutes that all included Hamid. Captain Sh'nia Gordon made one of the top plays of the game in stoppage time, clearing a ball off the line to keep the game scoreless as the clubs went into the halftime break.

In his first change of the match, Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison brought on Julia Grosso for Maggie Mace, as rookie defender was shown a yellow in the first half. The versatile Abi Hugh was featured heavily in the opening stages of the second half, putting a pair of crosses from the left side into the Carolina box. Craig made an incredible, improbable double save in the 54th minute, saving a shot and its rebound from point-blank range to keep the game scoreless before Carolina struck from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Fort Lauderdale continued searching for an equalizer, and it found one when Gordon made a terrific run down the right side, crossing the ball into the box for Locklear. The forward took a touch and played the ball back for Gonzalez, who fired a one-touch, right-footed low strike into the bottom left corner to bring Fort Lauderdale level, hitting her signature shrug in celebration. Fort Lauderdale continued to press after equalizing, nearly taking the lead on the final play of the match when Gordon found Locklear in the box, but her header sailed over the bar as the clubs played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.

Scoring Summary

CAR: Corbin, 64'

FTL: Gonzalez, 82'

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to action on Monday, April 6 at Beyond Bancard Field for its second meeting of the season against DC Power FC. The sides have met once during the 2025/26 campaign, with Fort Lauderdale falling on the road in a midweek matchup (Nov. 12).







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 28, 2026

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