Brooklyn FC Women Fall Narrowly to Lexington SC

Published on March 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women fell 0-1 at home to Lexington SC.

The visitors struck early in the 8th minute when forward McKenzie Weinert finished from the center of the box after a through ball from midfielder Catherine Barry, giving Lexington an early advantage.

Brooklyn responded with spells of possession and attacking pressure, earning set pieces and creating opportunities, including a first-half sequence that led to a corner and several dangerous deliveries into the box.

Despite those moments, Lexington remained organized defensively and carried their lead into halftime.

Brooklyn came out with increased urgency in the second half, pushing forward in search of an equalizer. The hosts created several dangerous chances, highlighted by forward Rebecca Cooke's header that struck the crossbar following a set piece, as well as a close-range effort from midfielder Hope Breslin that narrowly missed the top corner.

Additional attempts from midfielder Jessica Garziano and Cooke tested the Lexington backline and goalkeeper Katherine Asman, who made key saves to preserve the lead.

Tensions rose late as Lexington midfieder Addison McCain was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul, reducing Lexington to ten players, but there was little time remaining for Brooklyn to take advantage as the visitors held on for the 0-1 result.

SCORING SUMMARY

Lexington SC - McKenzie Weinert, 8'

Brooklyn FC - None

DISCIPLINE

Brooklyn FC

Yellow Cards - Emma Loving (69')

Lexington SC

Yellow Cards - Taylor Aylmer (23'), Sarah Griffith (67'), Addie McCain (76')

Red Card - Addie McCain (90+7')

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Kelsey Daugherty; Kelsey Hill, Ryan Childers, Jennifer Cudjoe, Na-Yeong Shin (Antoinette Williams 45'); Samantha Kroeger, Jessica Garziano (Sofia Lewis 64'), Rebecca Cooke, Hope Breslin (Kristina Markovic 79'); Emma Loving (Leah Scarpelli 79'), Mylena Freitas

Unused Substitutes: Nicolette Pasquarella, Ana Markovic, Sam Rossete

Lexington SC - Katherine Asman; Regan Steigleder, Allyson Brown, Alison Pantuso, Darya Rajaee (Nicole Vernis 81'); Taylor Aylmer, Catherine Barry (Hannah Johnson 72'), Emina Ekic (Addie McCain 59'); Alyssa Bourgeois, Sarah Griffith (Hannah White 72'), McKenzie Weinert

Unused Substitutes: Sarah Cox, Hannah Sharts, Madison Perez

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC WOMEN

Brooklyn FC women hit the road next Saturday, April 4, as they take on Sporting Club Jacksonville, looking to bounce back and build momentum. Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM ET.

All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Match Quotes:

Tomás Tengarrinha, Head Coach

"I think we are arriving at a part of the season that becomes a little bit more heavy, and the energy is dropping because we are just about six games to finish the season. And of course, we know that we need to do a lot of math to get to the playoffs, but we need to keep fighting. This is our DNA. This is the team that we have. This is something that we have been showing since the beginning. I think, with all difficulties that we have, I'm the most proud coach, probably in the league, because these girls, what they do, it's amazing, because only they know how difficult it is. But they keep fighting and they keep doing. So what I'm trying to do now is recover, give them the rest that they need, and try to recover well. And of course, focus on the little details and the things that we need to score more and and, yeah, and get ready to play against Sporting Jax away."

Jennifer Cudjoe, Midfielder, #6

"I feel like our team, everybody kind of gets the role, and the little changes that we did in the second half really helped us. It gave us more numbers in the attack and more numbers in the red field as well, so that we can match them and also expose spaces. So I think we did better job in winning first balls, second balls, and also the pressure that we started with that was working for us. So that's what we did. And then I think we deserve the win, obviously, but I'm part of the team. I think we came out and we did everything we could to win."

Samantha Kroeger, Midfielder, #3

"I think obviously, what you saw today, we had a lot of chances in the second half. Lexington didn't really get out of their own defensive half. And I think for us, it's just focusing a lot on the details in the final third, just finishing your shot when you have the chances, because obviously, sometimes you don't get that many, and obviously the one is the most important to finish in the back of the net. So I think for us, it's just focusing on the clinical part, being finishers in front of goal, and then just working on our set pieces as well. We've had a lot of good opportunities in the past, with our set pieces, and I think that we can focus on that to be a threat for next week.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 28, 2026

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