Match Preview: LSC Women Match up vs. Dallas Trinity FC Sunday Afternoon

Published on March 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - It's the women's turn to take the Lexington SC Stadium stage as a weekend jam-packed with soccer rolls on in central Kentucky. The Gals in Green will host Dallas Trinity FC on Sunday afternoon in a second-vs.-third-place battle.

The contest was originally scheduled for Feb. 14, but was postponed due to field conditions following last month's winter storm.

Lexington suffered its first loss of the season in its last Gainbridge Super League match, its first zero-point outing since May 16, 2025.

However, the club immediately hopped back in the saddle with a 3-1 win over the NWSL's Chicago Stars FC in a friendly last weekend. Catherine Barry, Addie McCain and Hannah Johnson all scored in the match, and Sarah Griffith logged two assists.

LSC will be without Emina Ekić Sunday. The midfielder has donned the No. 10 jersey for Bosnia and Herzegovina in FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying. In two matches this window, Ekić has scored twice and tallied five assists for her country.

In two matches against Dallas Trinity FC earlier this season, Lexington posted a 1W-0L-1D record with a +5 goal differential.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET

SCOUTING DALLAS

Dallas Trinity FC had a modest six-match unbeaten run of its own snapped last time out with a 2-0 loss to Carolina Ascent FC.

Despite currently sitting in third place in the Gainbridge Super League standings, Dallas has only scored 20 goals in 16 matches, one more than the two clubs tied for the lowest scoring total of the season. The club has conceded 24 times.

While Lexington is without Ekić Sunday because of the international break, Trinity FC will be without midfielder Lexi Missimo and forward Sealey Strawn. Missimo is tied for the club scoring lead alongside Allie Thornton with three apiece.

Tamara and Chioma Ubogagu are tied atop the Dallas assist list with three helpers each. Tyler McCamey has started each of the last three matches in goal for the club, posting a 72.7% save percentage.

STAT OF THE MATCH

LSC is 6W-0L-1D when leading at halftime.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on Peacock.







