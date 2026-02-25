Lexington SC Signs McKenzie Hawkins to USL Academy Contract

McKenzie Hawkins in action

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has signed McKenzie Hawkins to a USL Academy contract with its Gainbridge Super League squad. The deal is pending league and federation approval.

The agreement allows Hawkins to train and compete with the first team while maintaining her NCAA eligibility.

Hawkins is a versatile midfielder and defender who has competed at a high level in ECNL competition. Known for her composure on the ball and positional awareness, she has developed into a reliable two-way player capable of contributing both defensively and in possession.

Hawkins' passion for the sport began at a young age alongside her brother, with their love for soccer growing after watching the 2014 FIFA World Cup. She has gained international playing experience through time in Spain and Portugal, where she trained and competed in professional youth environments.

In addition to her development on the field, Hawkins places a strong emphasis on academics and plans to continue her soccer career at the collegiate level and beyond.

The signing reflects Lexington Sporting Club's continued commitment to creating professional development opportunities for young players while building a pathway to the Gainbridge Super League.

