Tampa Bay Sun FC Launches Solé's Kids Club

Published on February 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC is proud to introduce Solé's Kids Club: Shooting Stars, a youth membership designed to spark creativity, community, and joy among youth ages 12 & under. This membership will provide a unique platform for the club to authentically connect with families while building brand loyalty and community goodwill through branded welcome kits, events, and matchday activations.

Solé's Shooting Stars creates a meaningful opportunity for young fans to feel connected to the club both on and off the pitch. The program is designed to deepen the club's relationships with families across the Tampa Bay region.

Membership Benefits:

Match tickets for March 18th, April 11th, & May 9th

Ticket to Floridarama

Ticket to ZooTampa at Lowry Park

Exclusive Solé merchandise

Hot Dog, Chips, & Drink for each of the included matches

These experiences extend beyond match day, giving families opportunities to create memories throughout the spring season.

Match Day Opportunities:

Honorary Sparkle Squad recognition during Solé's Dance Party (all Kid Club matches)

Post-Match Penalty Kicks (available for all Kids Club matches)

Pre-Match Kids Club Group Photo (May 9)

From the stands to the pitch, Solé's Kids Club ensures that young fans don't just watch the action - they become a part of it! Join Solé's Shooting Stars here and let the sparkle begin!







