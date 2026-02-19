LSC Women's Match vs. Dallas Trinity FC Rescheduled for Sunday, March 8

Published on February 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Gainbridge Super League match between Lexington SC and Dallas Trinity FC has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lexington SC Stadium.

The match was originally postponed due to field conditions.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored for the rescheduled match.

For questions regarding tickets, fans may contact a Lexington SC ticket representative at 859-201-3932 or email tickets@lexsporting.com.







