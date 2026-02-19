LSC Women's Match vs. Dallas Trinity FC Rescheduled for Sunday, March 8
Published on February 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Gainbridge Super League match between Lexington SC and Dallas Trinity FC has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lexington SC Stadium.
The match was originally postponed due to field conditions.
Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored for the rescheduled match.
For questions regarding tickets, fans may contact a Lexington SC ticket representative at 859-201-3932 or email tickets@lexsporting.com.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 19, 2026
- Carolina Ascent Adds Championship-Winning Forward Tyler Lussi - Carolina Ascent FC
- LSC Women's Match vs. Dallas Trinity FC Rescheduled for Sunday, March 8 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Fort Lauderdale United FC and Gotham FC Announce Mutual Termination of Stella Nyamekye's Loan - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Carolina Ascent Midfielder B Hylton Called up to England U-20 Squad for Upcoming Friendlies in Spain - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- LSC Women's Match vs. Dallas Trinity FC Rescheduled for Sunday, March 8
- Lexington SC Adds Midfielder Darya Rajaee to Gainbridge Super League Roster
- LSC Women's Match vs. Dallas Trinity FC Saturday, February 14 Postponed
- Lexington Sporting Club and Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington Green Continue Partnership in 2026
- LSC Women Eye 17th Consecutive Result at Carolina Ascent FC Saturday