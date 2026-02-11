LSC Women's Match vs. Dallas Trinity FC Saturday, February 14 Postponed

Published on February 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Sporting Club women's match vs. Dallas Trinity FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 14, has been postponed due to field conditions at Lexington SC Stadium.

A rescheduled date will be announced in the near future.

Tickets to the match for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the rescheduled date.

For any questions regarding tickets, contact a Lexington SC ticket representative at 859-201-3932 or email tickets@lexsporting.com.







