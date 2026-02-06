LSC, Trinity Watson Agree to Mutual Contract Termination
Published on February 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and defender Trinity Watson have agreed to a mutual termination of Watson's Gainbridge Super League contract.
Watson has been with LSC since the club's inception, first joining the W League roster in 2024. She earned her place with the professional squad later in the season, making her the first player in club history to complete the jump from W League to the Gainbridge Super League.
Last season, Watson started eight of nine appearances for Lexington and finished fifth on the club with 36 clearances.
LSC wishes Trinity well on her next endeavors, both on and off the pitch.
