New Kickoff Time Announced for Carolina Ascent at DC Power

Published on February 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League and Carolina Ascent FC announced today a change in kickoff time for Carolina Ascent's road match against DC Power FC on March 17.

The contest, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m., will now begin at 11:30 a.m. EST at Audi Field. The match will be broadcasted on Peacock.







