New Kickoff Time Announced for Carolina Ascent at DC Power
Published on February 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League and Carolina Ascent FC announced today a change in kickoff time for Carolina Ascent's road match against DC Power FC on March 17.
The contest, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m., will now begin at 11:30 a.m. EST at Audi Field. The match will be broadcasted on Peacock.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 6, 2026
- The Tampa Bay Sun Foundation Is Proud to Present Free Youth Soccer Clinics, Generously Powered ByTECO - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- DC Power Football Club Announce Updates to 2025/26 Spring Schedule - DC Power FC
- LSC Women Eye 17th Consecutive Result at Carolina Ascent FC Saturday - Lexington Sporting Club
- Fort Lauderdale Continues Homestand against Dallas Trinity FC - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- New Kickoff Time Announced for Carolina Ascent at DC Power - Carolina Ascent FC
- Carolina Ascent Opens Spring Home Slate: Celebrates Women in Sports Day - Carolina Ascent FC
- LSC, Trinity Watson Agree to Mutual Contract Termination - Lexington Sporting Club
- Fort Lauderdale United Announces Departure of Nia Christopher - Fort Lauderdale United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- New Kickoff Time Announced for Carolina Ascent at DC Power
- Carolina Ascent Opens Spring Home Slate: Celebrates Women in Sports Day
- Carolina Ascent Falls at Sporting Jax After Late Winner
- Carolina Ascent FC Adds NWSL Champion Midfielder Shea Groom
- Carolina Ascent FC Announces Vivenu as "Official Ticketing Partner"