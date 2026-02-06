Fort Lauderdale Continues Homestand against Dallas Trinity FC

Published on February 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-5-6, 18 PTS) is set to continue its three-match homestand, hosting Dallas Trinity FC (6-5-3, 21 PTS) in a monumental clash at home. The sides met just once in the first half of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season, with Fort Lauderdale earning a dominant 4-1 victory in South Florida (Sept. 13). With kick-off set for 8:00 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field, Fort Lauderdale will look to earn all three points at home against a Dallas side that is undefeated in its last five matches.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's match in the midst of a challenging stretch, but the club will have an opportunity to get back on track against a Dallas side it already defeated this season. Fort Lauderdale earned all three points in commanding fashion in the lone meeting between the teams this season, posting an impressive 4-1 victory at Beyond Bancard Field in September. The attack is powered by Kiara Locklear (5G), Jasmine Hamid (3G, 1A) and Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A), who have combined for 12 of the club's 19 goals this season while each earning Team of the Month nods in the first half of the campaign. Defensively, Team of the Month selections Ella Simpson (3G) and Madison McComasky (1G) anchor the back line, while Laveni Vaka returned to action last match after an 11-month absence. In goal, new addition McKinley Crone made her club debut against Lexington, recording three saves. As Fort Lauderdale looks to return to the win column, a strong performance will be required against one of the league's hottest teams.

One of three clubs unbeaten in its last five matches, Dallas Trinity FC enters Saturday's duel as one of the Super League's hottest teams (3W, 2D). Despite sitting third in the standings, Dallas ranks second-to-last in goals scored (16) and has conceded the third-most goals in the league (22), showing vulnerability at both ends of the pitch. The club saw key departures during the break, including starting goalkeeper Rylee Foster, the youngest goal scorer in U.S. professional women's soccer history in Rhea Moore and assist leader Tamara. Despite the losses, Dallas remains anchored by a quartet of All-League selections from last season, including First Team forward Allie Thornton (3G) and defender Amber Brooks (63 CL), along with Second Team honorees Chioma Ubogagu (1G, 3A) and Hannah Davison (21 INT). With Fort Lauderdale aiming to return to the win column, Saturday's matchup looms large in South Florida.

Matchup History

The clubs met once in the first half of the 2025-26 season, meeting at Beyond Bancard Field on September 13, 2025. Fort Lauderdale cruised to a 4-1 victory at home behind a brace from Van Treeck for the club's first victory of the season.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.