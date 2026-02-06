Fort Lauderdale United Announces Departure of Nia Christopher

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that the club and forward Nia Christopher have mutually agreed to part ways. Christopher, one of just five remaining players to appear on both opening day rosters in club history, provided attacking depth across a pair of seasons in Fort Lauderdale.

A dominant collegiate player at Towson University, Christopher signed with Fort Lauderdale and spent her rookie season with the club. Christopher appeared in 13 matches during Fort Lauderdale's inaugural campaign, earning her lone start in the club's second-ever match on September 6, 2024, against Carolina Ascent FC. The 24-year-old forward notched her only assist of the season on September 22 in a 3-1 victory over Lexington SC. The Towson product wrapped up her rookie year with 4 shots on target, 3 key passes and a 75.4% passing accuracy.

Christopher returned to Fort Lauderdale for a second season in South Florida and appeared in two matches of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League campaign, logging 35 minutes and 5 duels won. The forward concludes her Fort Lauderdale career with 15 appearances, one start, and 263 minutes played, while recording 5 shots on target, 20 duels won and one assist, becoming one of just 16 players to record an assist across the club's 45-match history.

Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks Nia for her contributions and professionalism during her time with the club and wishes her the best in her future career.







