Carolina Ascent Adds Championship-Winning Forward Tyler Lussi

Published on February 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today that striker Tyler Lussi has joined the club, pending league and federation approval.

Lussi, 31, arrives in the Queen City with extensive NWSL experience after nine professional seasons with Portland Thorns FC, Angel City FC, and most recently North Carolina Courage. Across 153 career appearances, the forward has recorded 19 goals and was part of Portland's 2017 NWSL Championship-winning squad as a rookie.

"We are super delighted to sign Tyler," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She is an important addition to our squad and we are sure she will have a major impact for us going forward, giving us another strong attacking option. I know that our beloved Base Camp supporters will love watching her play."

Lussi also represented the United States at the U-23 level, earning three caps in 2017.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Carolina Ascent FC and becoming part of a club that strives for greatness on and off the field," expressed Lussi. "The commitment to elevating the women's game and making a meaningful impact in the community is something I'm proud to represent. I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring my experience, intensity, and energy to a team that values perseverance, accountability, teamwork, and embraces the journey."

Prior to turning professional, Lussi starred at Princeton University from 2013-16, where she was a three-time All-Ivy League selection. She finished her collegiate career as the program's all-time leader in goals (53) and points (122).







