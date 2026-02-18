England Calls up B Hylton for U-20 Friendlies

February 18, 2026

CHARLOTTE, NC - The England Football Association announced today that B Hylton has been named to the England U-20 squad for upcoming friendlies in Alicante, Spain.

Hylton was most recently called up to a set of friendlies in Alicante in November 2025. This is Hylton's third career call-up, with her first coming in November 2024 with the U-19s.

The camp will span from February 24 to March 6. The Young Lionesses will face Spain on February 28th, Netherlands on March 3, and will cap off the friendlies with Mexico on the 6th. It will be a preparation camp as they build towards the final round of qualifying for the UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship, as well as the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup taking place in Poland in September.

Hylton has continued to develop as a young professional this campaign, earning nine appearances as a substitute and totaling 211 minutes.

