Sporting JAX Announces Three New Additions to Gainbridge Super League Roster

Sporting JAX announces the addition of three new players to its Gainbridge Super League roster as the team heads into pivotal games as the season comes closer to an end. Midfielders Coco Thistle, Abby Boyan and Presley Cason join Sporting JAX pending league and federation approval.

The signings come ahead of a pivotal match for Sporting JAX as they play against No. 2 Lexington SC, who sit just one point behind Jacksonville in the standings.

"Each of these girls bring something really unique to the team that I think will help lift us up even higher," said women's head coach Stacey Balaam. "They've all got the grit and determination that we are looking for and it's evident in the way that they each play and display themselves on the pitch."

Coco Thistle, a native of Encinitas, California, joins Sporting JAX after a successful collegiate career with University of California, Berkeley where she started in 30 of 33 games, with injury preventing her from playing in the 2024 season. She tallied four goals and four assists in over 2,000 minutes played during the course of two seasons.

"It's an incredible opportunity to join a really successful team," said Thistle. "They've proven that they are an elite team, and I'm really excited to get the chance to be a part of a group that has had such success so early on."

Midfielder Abby Boyan joins Sporting JAX following a season in Denmark with AaB Kvinde Elitefodbold, and a season with the Utah Royals in the NWSL. Her combined stats with both teams result in 14 starts in 14 games with two goals and an assist. Before her professional debut, Boyan played at the University of Georgia where she played and started in all 93 games in her five years, tallied 17 goals, 18 assists, and logged over 7,800 minutes.

"The skill level of this team is something to admire," said Boyan. "It's hard to find a team that can gel as quick as they have, and it's going to be very fun to jump in and learn how we all work together as one unit."

Presley Cason joins Sporting JAX from IMG Academy where she has spent the last two years developing her scoring ability and getting ready to join the big leagues. While at IMG, where she acted as a captain for the past two years, Cason tallied 62 goals and 39 assists before transferring to Sporting JAX where she has signed an academy contract.

"This is a really good opportunity to build my skills with a really good group," said Cason. "I'm excited to continue developing alongside players and coaches that can teach me things that I can apply in the future."

Sporting JAX women's team continues to dominate the top of table in their inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League. Fans can continue to purchase tickets for the historic first season at www.sportingjax.com.

