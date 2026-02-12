Sporting JAX Returns to Win Column with Dominant Victory over Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on February 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







It was all smiles at Hodges Stadium for Sporting Club Jacksonville (9-4-4, 31 pts) on Wednesday night, who defeated Spokane Zephyr FC (4-7-7, 19 pts) in dominant fashion, 3-0.

The last time Sporting JAX took the pitch on Saturday, chances were there but a goal eluded them in what ended up being a one-goal loss. They made sure this wouldn't be the case on Wednesday, striking in the ninth minute when midfielder Ashlyn Puerta's cross connected with forward Baylee DeSmit, who found the back of the net for an early lead.

Spokane ranks second-to-last amongst the Gainbridge Super League in goals scored, so an early concession didn't spell great for the visitors.

Sporting JAX didn't let up, as forward Paige Kenton scored off an incredible assist from DeSmit. In just 31 minutes of play, DeSmit had already been involved in two goals.

Perhaps the moment of the chance came just eight minutes later when defender Georgia Brown worked a cross from midfielder Sophia Boman past the keeper to score the first professional goal of her career. The celebration that followed has been months in the making, Brown admitted postmatch.

"I've been waiting for this one for a while," Brown said. "We planned a celebration maybe back in September; it was always in the books and now that one's gone in, hopefully we can get a few more to go in."

Best of all for the home team, this had all happened before half time. Entering the break with a large lead was beneficial, but Sporting JAX couldn't let up. Spokane came out of the break determined, and ultimately forced the Jacksonville defense to make a few stands.

"[The clean sheet] feels great, but I'm just grateful for my back line; they crushed it tonight," goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks said. "They came out of shots and they recovered."

After a tough loss Saturday, all eyes were on Sporting JAX to see how they'd respond on such a quick turnaround. It's safe to say Wednesday's effort did the job.

"We asked them for a reaction after Saturday's game, and they delivered with a first half performance that was fantastic in terms of our execution in front of goal," Sporting JAX Head Coach Balaam said. "We just needed to make sure that we got the shut out in the second half, and we're going to win the game with three different goals for us."

With the win, Sporting JAX returns to the top of the table and will get a bit of reprieve, with their next Gainbridge Super League match taking place on February 21 at Lexington SC. It will be a battle and they will utilize this extra time to mount a worthy attack against the team that has held the league lead for a large portion of the season.

"I think we need to just keep doing what we're doing," Brown said. "I think we're a group that are willing to learn and always want to grow and be better, so I have full confidence in this group that we can go and put on a good display."

This is followed by more road action, with the Sporting JAX Women next returning home to face this Spokane Zephyr FC squad on March 28 as the club celebrates Women in JAX Night.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.