Zephyr FC Fall 3-0 to Sporting JAX in First-Ever Meeting

Published on February 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Jacksonville, FL - Spokane Zephyr FC lost to Sporting JAX 3-0 on the road in the clubs first ever match up.

Spokane head coach Nicole Lukic spoke on the positives her team could take away from Wednesday's match.

"Although the score didn't change, the substitutes that came in the match played with heart and lifted our defensive energy," said Lukic. "Haley Thomas did a good job stepping in to be our leader when Captain Sarah McCoy left the match with an injury."

Jacksonville struck first in the 9th minute, with midfielder Baylee DeSmit knocking in a goal off a cross by Ashlyn Puerta into the box. The goal was DeSmit's third of the season, with Puerta's assist being her third.

Sporting JAX grew its lead to 2-0 in the 31st minute off a close range goal from forward Paige Kenton, who corralled a perfect crosser from DeSmit on the left side of the field. Kenton leads the league in goals this season with seven.

Spokane had several offensive opportunities in the first half but could not capitalize on them. Zephyr FC's leading goal scorer Lena Silano had a header attempt off a crosser in the 37th minute that could not land on target.

Zephyr FC defender Reese Tappan spoke on the match's outcome and is excited for Spokane's next match on Saturday.

"Definitely not our best performance, but an opportunity to learn from and move forward to Saturday," said Tappan. "We continued to bring good energy and hard work until the last minute. We have a lot of season left to play and we are going to keep pushing!"

Jacksonville kept their momentum going, scoring its third goal in the 39th minute from defender Georgia Brown to bring the lead to 3-0 entering halftime. The score was Brown's first of her professional career.

Zephyr FC goalkeeper Hope Hisey had an incredible save in the 42nd minute to prevent Sporting JAX from scoring its fourth goal. Kenton had a one on one opportunity against Hisey, who blocked out Kenton's one legged shot attempt.

Spokane tightened its defense in the second half, holding Jacksonville scoreless through the last 45 minutes. Zephyr FC had a handful of opportunities to get its first goal, including a long distanced goal by Silano that went wide left.

Hisey had several impressive saves for Spokane in the second half, including a blocked shot from Jacksonville midfielder Jessie Hunt in the 69th minute. The reigning goalkeeper of the year had five saves on Wednesday and leads the league with 58.

Wednesday's match was also a milestone for Spokane midfielder Cat Rapp, who made her first start for Zephyr FC after signing with the club in December.

Rapp spoke on what can be taken away heading into Spokane's next match.

"We didn't get the result we wanted but we got to learn that this team fights until the end. We had chances ourselves and next game we can capitalize on those chances," said Rapp. "The whole team had each other's backs no matter what and we can take that into the rest of the season to start producing results."

Coach Lukic is looking forward to Saturday as Spokane prepares for its second match of the week.

"The good news is that we get to get over this quickly and move on to Carolina," said Lukic.

Following Wednesday's loss, Spokane Zephyr FC will conclude a six match road trip with a clash against Carolina Ascent FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The match is set to kickoff at 11:00 AM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to Zephyr FC's Spring half home opener on March 14th, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







