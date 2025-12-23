Zephyr FC Signs Collegiate Star Maya Hansen to Improve Offensive Firepower

Published on December 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC have signed forward Maya Hansen to its roster for the remainder of the season, pending league and federation approval.

Hansen currently plays for Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, a professional women's team in Iceland. FH plays in the country's top-tier women's league, Besta deild kevenna, which translates to "women's best division."

Before joining FH, Hansen was a star attacker at the collegiate level, most notably playing for South Dakota State from 2019-2023. The former Jackrabbit holds the school record in both goals (44) and points (107) and helped lead them to two conference championships and a pair of NCAA Tournament berths.

Hansen's elite play earned her 2019 Summit League Freshman of the year and 2022 Offensive Player of the Year honors. After graduating from South Dakota State, Hansen played for Iowa University for one season as a graduate student. As a Hawkeye, the Minnesota native scored five goals and was named the Team's Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Spokane will add Hansen to a talented group that is playing for its first playoff appearance in club history. The esteemed goal scorer will join an impressive group of attackers that include Lena Silano and Ally Cook, who leads the club in goals this season with four.

Zephyr FC head coach Nicole Lukic is excited to add Hansen to the roster and see the impact she makes.

"She brings professional experience and a proven track record of scoring goals at both the collegiate and professional levels," said Lukic. "She adds a competitive edge, composure and attacking instinct that will elevate our front line. We're excited about the versatility, mentality and firepower she brings to our attack and we can't wait to see the impact she'll make on the pitch."

Hansen and Zephyr FC will close out the year with a road match against Fort Lauderdale United FC on December 20th, 2025. Kickoff is set for 4:30 PM PT and the match can be streamed on peacock. For tickets to Zephyr FC's 2026 Spring home opening match on March 14th, visit Zephyr FC Single Match Tickets - USL Spokane.







