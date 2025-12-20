Zephyr FC Bring on Fijian Phenom Aliana Vakaloloma to Bolster Goalkeeper Depth

Published on December 19, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC have signed 17-year-old goalkeeper Aliana "Al" Vakaloloma to its roster for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

The signing makes her the youngest player on the roster and Zephyr FC's first signed U-18 Academy Player, marking a historic milestone in the team's history. Vakaloloma has built herself an impressive soccer resume, most notably playing in last year's FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. Representing Fiji, Vakaloloma was the tournament's youngest player.

In addition to representing her country, Vakaloloma has a strong connection to Spokane. Al attends Ridgeline High School, one of seventeen schools that compete in the Greater Spokane League. She played for Ridgeline's 2024 girls varsity soccer team, helping them capture the District six 3A title en route to the state tournament.

Vakaloloma also plays for the Spokane Shadow 08 Girls Academy, a local youth developmental program for soccer players. As a member of the GA, Al earned herself a spot on the Girls Academy Talent ID Conference event in 2023, joining 23 other talented players.

Al has been training with Zephyr FC all season and will officially join a squad that is aiming for its first postseason appearance in club history. She will round out a solid goalkeeping group that includes Hailey Coll and reigning Super League goalkeeper of the Year Hope Hisey.

Vakaloloma is excited to grow her professional career with Zephyr FC and the opportunities to improve going forward.

"I'm looking forward to the level of competition this season and the opportunity to continue developing in a professional environment that challenges me every day," said Vakaloloma. "The culture at Zephyr FC stood out to me right away. The coaches, team and staff made me feel welcomed and supported from the start, which made this the right place for my growth as a player."

Zephyr FC head coach Nicole Lukic deemed Vakaloloma's signing as a special moment for the club and is excited to welcome her to the squad.

"Signing Aliana to her first academy professional contract is a historic milestone- not only because she becomes the youngest player to ever sign with our women's team, but because she is the first homegrown player to make this leap," said Lukic. "She represents the future of our club in every way: talent, character and belief in our pathway."

Vakalolomo and Spokane will close out the year with a road match against Fort Lauderdale United FC on December 20th, 2025. Kickoff is set for 4:30 PM PT and the match can be streamed on peacock.







