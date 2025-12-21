Spokane Zephyr FC Ends 2025 with Dominant 3-1 Win Over Fort Lauderdale

Published on December 20, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Davie, FL - Zephyr FC defeated Fort Lauderdale United FC 3-1 on Saturday to earn three points and rise to fifth in Gainbridge Super League standings.

Spokane head coach Nicole Lukic spoke on the team's offensive success following the match.

"Our execution around the box was the biggest difference tonight. We were more decisive with our final actions and did a better job turning good moments into goals," said Lukic. "Most importantly, the group played with a lot of heart and belief, and that showed in how committed we were to attacking together."

Spokane forward Cam Tucker got the offense firing early, scoring a 5th minute goal to give Zephyr FC a 1-0 lead. Tucker caught goalkeeper Bella Hara out of position, firing a shot into the back right of the net that was assisted by Lena Silano. The goal was Tucker's first with Zephyr FC since signing with the club last summer.

"So proud of this team for closing out 2025 with a win. We've put in an incredible amount of work, and it's rewarding to see it pay off," said Tucker. "Excited to carry this momentum into the second half of the season."

Minutes later, Spokane midfielder Sophie Braun found herself open at the top of the box, attempting a shot in the 16th minute that barely missed to the right. Later in the half, Silano stole a pass from Fort Lauderdale defender Ella Simpson and got herself a one-on-one opportunity against Hara, pushing a close range shot wide left.

Zephyr FC would not be denied a second goal, with midfielder Felicia Knox scoring in the 44th minute to give Spokane a commanding 2-0 lead. Knox fired a one-legged goal past Hara's outstretched arms and into the back right of the net. The goal was Knox's first with Spokane since signing with the club in September.

"I'm so excited to end the year with a win. I think the fans could really see the work we've been putting in for themselves tonight," said Knox. "The mid-season break will be great to get rested and then I look forward to getting back at it for the second half of the season."

Spokane limited the offensive production from Fort Lauderdale, who have two players in the top 10 in goals scored this season with Kelli Van Treeck and Kiara Locklear both having four entering the match. Zephyr FC allowed just one shot in the first half to enter halftime up 2-0.

Fort Lauderdale forward Jasmine Hamid gave her club a spark off the bench in the second half, quickly getting inside the box for a shot in the 52nd minute that was off target. Stella Nyamekye had a free kick just outside the box in the 60th minute for United FC that was blocked by Spokane's defensive wall.

Zephyr FC continued its offensive success, with Silano scoring herself a goal in the 67th minute to extend Spokane's lead to 3-0. Sophie Braun fired a corner kick that got past multiple players before finding Silano near the net, who chipped it in to score her fourth goal of the season.

Locklear found Fort Lauderdale's first goal in the 74th minute, getting behind Spokane's backline and knocking in a close-range goal to bring the match to a 3-1 score. The goal was Locklear's fifth of the season, which is the sixth most among all Super League players this season.

Spokane held strong defensively after Locklear's goal despite being down a player for much of the second half, as defender Ginger Fontenot was issued her second yellow card in the 69th minute that took her out of the match.

The win was Zephyr FC's first since October 12th, with the club now sitting in fifth place at 4-6-6 and two points behind the playoff line. The match was also Spokane's first win against Fort Lauderdale in club history.

Coach Lukic hopes to bring Saturday's momentum into the new year when Spokane begins its Spring season on January 31st.

"Carrying this intensity, clarity in our attacking principles and the habits we've built so far into the new year will be crucial for our continued growth," said Lukic.

Following Saturday's win, Spokane Zephyr FC will have nearly six weeks off before it plays its first match of 2026 against Tampa Bay Sun FC on January 31st in Tampa Bay. The match is set to kickoff at 4:30 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to the next home match on March 14th, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane







