Zephyr FC Signs Former Aurora FC Midfielder Catherine Cat Rapp

Published on January 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC have signed midfielder Catherine "Cat" Rapp to its roster, pending league and federation approval.

Rapp will reunite with Spokane head coach Nicole Lukic, who coached Minnesota Aurora FC during Rapp's time with the club from 2022-24. Rapp is Aurora FC's all-time leading goal scorer, tallying 24 goals across four seasons with Minnesota.

During her time with Aurora FC, Rapp also played collegiately at Florida International University, where she spent three seasons and totaled eight goals from 2022-2024. She helped the Panthers win their first Conference USA Tournament title in 2024, recording four goals and two assists that season en route to earning All-CUSA Second Team honors.

Rapp transferred to Kentucky for her senior year in 2025, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists in 21 starts. She tied for the team lead in goals while helping the Wildcats to a 12-4-5 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

A Colorado native, Cat will join Zephyr FC for the Spring half of the 2025-26 season as the club pushes for its first postseason appearance in team history. She adds firepower to an attack led by forwards Ally Cook and Lena Silano, who are tied for seventh in goals scored in Super League this season with seven apiece.

Zephyr FC head coach Nicole Lukic is excited to see what Rapp adds to the team in 2026.

"We're excited to welcome Cat to the club from the University of Kentucky," said Lukic. "She brings a high level of game understanding and composure in the midfield, with the ability to influence the match on both sides of the ball. She's dangerous going forward, reads the game exceptionally well, and adds an often undervalued defensive edge that aligns perfectly with the way we want to play."

Cat Rapp will make her debut for Zephyr FC on January 31st when Spokane faces Tampa Bay Sun FC on the road. Kickoff is set for 4:30 PM PT and the match can be streamed on Peacock.







