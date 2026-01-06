Fort Lauderdale United Announces Departure of Lily Nabet

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that midfielder Lily Nabet's loan period has officially concluded and she will be departing the club.

Nabet joined Fort Lauderdale United shortly after the start of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season on loan from the NWSL's Angel City FC and immediately moved into a starting role in central midfield. The Duke product started eight of nine matches that she appeared in, logging 673 minutes. She recorded one assist, becoming one of just six players on the squad to do so, and completed 288 passes at a 72.6 percent accuracy rate while earning a November Team of the Month selection. Nabet also stood out league wide, ranking sixth among midfielders in aerial duels won (19) and 10th among midfielders in total duels won (63).

Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks Lily for her contributions and professionalism during her time with the club and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.







