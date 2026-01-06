DC Power Football Club and Forward Margie Detrizio Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club and forward Margie Detrizio agree to mutually terminate her contract with the club.

"We want to thank Margie for her dedication to the club during the 2025 Fall season and wish her all the best throughout the rest of her career," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said.

Detrizio signed with DC Power Football Club on July 1, 2025, and made her Gainbridge Super League debut as an 89th-minute substitute in the club's season opener on Saturday, August 23 on the road against Sporting Jax. Detrizio made 10 appearances during the Fall season and recorded two shots on target for the club.

Prior to signing with DC Power FC, Detrizio began her professional career with the Washington Spirit (NWSL) in March 2023 on a short-term injury replacement contract. Before launching her professional career, Detrizio played four seasons at Washington State University (2020-2023) and her final year of eligibility (2024) at the University of Georgia.

Named to the SEC Preseason Watch List ahead of the 2024 season at the University of Georgia, Detrizio appeared in 21 fixtures (19 started) and led the team in goals (nine), points (20), shots (65) and shots on target (34). Through four seasons at Washington State University, Detrizio appeared in 71 fixtures (48 started), played 4,326 total minutes, scored 26 goals and had 16 assists. Her senior season (2023), Detrizio started in all 19 appearances and recorded a team-high 21 points, eight goals and five assists warranting her selection to the All-Pac 12 Third Team.







