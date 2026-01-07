DC Power Football Club Signs Forward Alyssa Walker on Permanent Transfer

Published on January 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Carolina Ascent FC forward, Alyssa Walker, on a permanent transfer through the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Alyssa Walker to DC Power FC ahead of the upcoming Spring schedule," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Walker brings exposure at all levels, including experience with Carolina Ascent FC during the Fall slate of the Gainbridge Super League 2025/26 season. She brings proven success from stints overseas and with the Portland Thorns. We're confident in her goal-scoring abilities and excited to bring her into the fold as we work towards a championship title."

With Carolina Ascent FC during the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall season, Walker scored two goals through 10 matches, amassing 125 minutes. Prior to her campaign in Carolina, Walker signed with Spokane Zephyr FC ahead of the 2024/25 inaugural season but was sidelined for the year due to injury ahead of the season opener.

Before making her Gainbridge Super League debut, Walker launched her professional career in Sweden with IFK Kalmar (2022) followed by signing with SK Brann in Norway (2023) and HB Køge in Denmark (2024). Walker joined the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) on a two-month loan from SK Brann in Summer 2023 and made her NWSL debut on July 21, 2023, in Portland's 4-1 win against San Diego.

Walker spent four years at the University of Richmond (2016-2020) before transferring to the University of Iowa for her final season (2021). Walker scored 19 goals and recorded seven assists in 60 appearances (55 starts) with the Spiders. The defender was awarded honors including selection to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team (2016) and the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team (2019).

With the Hawkeyes, Walker scored nine goals through 20 appearances (19 starts) and earned selection to the Third Team All-Big Ten, United Soccer Coaches North Region Third Team and was recognized as Iowa's Offensive MVP for her performance throughout the 2021 season.

The Centerville, Ohio native is a product of Centerville High School where she started three seasons. Walker received All-State honors in 2015, Miami Valley First-Team honors in 2014 and 2015 and was selected as Offensive Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015 among additional accolades.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Friday, March 13 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/tickets.

Alyssa Walker

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Centerville, OH

Birthdate: 11/30/1997

Height: 5'10''

Age: 28

Status: Domestic







