Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Mutual Parting with Sheyenne Allen

Published on January 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that the club and defender Sheyenne Allen have mutually agreed to part ways. Allen, one of seven players to return for a second season from the inaugural squad, provided continuity and depth along the left side of the pitch.

After standout performances in her final two seasons at Brown University, Allen joined Fort Lauderdale as part of the club's inaugural roster for the 2024-25 USL Super League season. She appeared in 14 matches and earned five starts while helping lead the club to an appearance in the Super League Final. A versatile contributor, Allen lined up at both left wing and left back throughout the campaign, providing much-needed depth. She completed 75.4 percent of her passes and scored her lone goal of the season in a victory over Spokane Zephyr FC at Beyond Bancard Field on December 1, 2024.

Allen returned to Fort Lauderdale for the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season and appeared in four matches during the fall portion of the campaign, helping the club earn 18 points. She logged 63 minutes while recording 12 passes, three duels won, and one shot on target.

The defender concludes her Fort Lauderdale career with 18 appearances, five starts, and 434 minutes played and is one of just 15 players to score a goal for the club in its 44-match history. Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks Sheyenne for her contributions and professionalism during her time with the club and wishes her the best in her future career.







