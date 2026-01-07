Tampa Bay Sun FC Academy's Alyssa Parsons Departs for University of Southern California
Published on January 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release
Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC announced today that Alyssa Parsons will be departing the club's Academy structure to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Southern California.
Parsons has been a valued member of the Tampa Bay Sun Academy, demonstrating strong professionalism, dedication, and growth during her time with the club. Tampa Bay Sun FC congratulates Alyssa on this next chapter and wishes her continued success at the collegiate level.
All roster and registration updates are pending league and federation approval.
