Tampa Bay Sun FC Players Bring Home February Gainbridge Super League Awards

Published on March 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







With a glorious sliding kick save, goal-scoring power, and stifling defense, three Tampa Bay Sun FC players have been recognized for standout performances in the Gainbridge Super League's February 2026 awards.

Goalkeeper Emory Wegener was nominated for Gainbridge Super League Save of the Month and ultimately captured the award following a spectacular save that showcased her composure under pressure. Facing Fort Lauderdale's attacker at close range, Wegener reacted instantly, lunging her leg across the goal to knock the ball out of her territory. The perfectly timed save denied what appeared to be a certain goal and preserved the Sun's defensive efforts in a crucial moment of the match. Wegener also recorded her first ever professional shutout against Fort Lauderdale United FC, marking a milestone in her career.

Forward Sydny Nasello was named a member of the league Team of the Month, recognizing Nasello for her impact on the Sun's attack. Her pace, movement, and offensive creativity helped generate many opportunities for Tampa Bay. Across three appearances, Nasello recorded three goals, averaging a goal every 82.7 minutes, while placing all five of her shots on target over the month. The forward is also a key factor defensively, highlighting her impact with 13 ball recoveries to support the Sun's efforts in the back. Throughout the month, Nasello was a consistent threat to opposing teams and remains one of the most dangerous attacking forces on the pitch.

Defender Sabrina McNeill was nominated for the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month after delivering consistent performances across the back line. The defender completed 20 passes with a 70% passing accuracy, including 57.1% accuracy in the opponent's half, while maintaining possession and building play out of the back. McNeill also stood strong in physical battles, winning five duels and two aerial duels throughout the match against DC Power FC. Defensively, she contributed two tackles and a clearance, reinforcing Tampa Bay's back line in key moments against DC. McNeill's impact on the pitch is evident in the club's defensive structure, using her composure, positioning, and ability to read the game to limit chances for opposing teams.

Their strong performances contributed significantly to the Sun's momentum in February, and Tampa Bay is proud to see their efforts recognized at the league level.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 17, 2026

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