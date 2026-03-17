DC Power Football Club STEM Field Trip Match Giveaway Update
Published on March 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
DC Power FC News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club announced today that its Field Trip Match lunchbox giveaway for the club's second home match of the 2025/26 Spring Slate will be delayed. DC Power FC takes on Carolina Ascent FC with kickoff at 11:30 a.m. EST. At Audi Field.
The lunchboxes included with group ticket purchase will be delivered to students in attendance at a later date.
For further matchday information, please visit dcpowerfootballclub.com/match-day and reach out to Sebastian Cognetti at scognetti@dcunited.com.
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