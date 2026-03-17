Lexington to Match up with Dallas Trinity FC for Fourth Time in 2025/26

Published on March 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







DALLAS, Texas - In an unusual scheduling shakeout, Lexington Sporting Club is off to Texas to take on Dallas Trinity FC for the second time in as many matches Wednesday evening.

Wednesday's match has been scheduled since last May when the full 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule was announced. However, inclement weather postponed the previous match between the two, slated for Feb. 14, and it was rescheduled to March 8.

LSC enters play on the heels of back-to-back losses - its only two losses of the season. However, the numbers from each match would not suggest those results, or the fact that the Gals in Green failed to score in both contests.

Head Coach Kosuke Kimura's side outshot its opponents in both losses by a combined 27-14. It created 18 scoring chances in total while limiting the opposition to 11. LSC posted a combined 2.28 expected goals mark while surrendering 2.27 xG.

Yet somehow, all LSC had to show for its efforts was 0 points and a -4 goal differential.

The opportunities to score have remained present, just as they have all season for a club that ranks second in the league with 33 goals.

If one or two moments go Lexington's way Wednesday and it is able to convert the final action that has eluded the side over its last two matches, a scoring eruption would not be a surprise (case in point, LSC's 6-1 win over Dallas earlier this season).

Emina Ekić has returned to the Bluegrass from international duty after missing the last matchup with Trinity FC, adding a boost LSC previously missed. In two matches with Bosnia and Herzegovina during the latest World Cup Qualifying window, Ekić scored twice and tallied five assists.

So far this season, Lexington and Dallas have posted a picket fence through three meetings (1W-1L-1D). A win for either side will claim the season series.

Kickoff from the Cotton Bowl is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING DALLAS

Lexington SC fans have seen plenty of Dallas Trinity FC this season as the fourth meeting looms.

Despite only scoring 22 goals in 18 matches this season and posting a negative goal differential, Dallas enters play in third place - two points behind Lexington. Much of its offense has stemmed from forwards Tamara and Chioma Ubogagu, who combined for 29 chances created and six assists.

Tamara's loan spell with Dallas ended during the winter break, and since her departure, Trinity FC has only scored multiple goals once in five matches.

However, Dallas' defense has been stingy and has only conceded multiple goals once over its last eight outings. It has posted a 4W-1L-3D record over that stretch.

STAT OF THE MATCH

At kickoff, it will have been 318 days since Lexington lost a match on the road. Its last loss away from home occurred May 3, 2025, at the hands of Spokane Zephyr FC.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 17, 2026

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