Brooklyn FC Women Signs Midfielder Rylan Childers
Published on March 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced that it has signed midfielder Rylan Childers, pending league and federation approval.
Childers, 25, is a midfielder from Grain Valley, Missouri, who joins Brooklyn FC after most recently playing for Odense Boldklub Q in Denmark. She appeared in 33 matches across all competitions for the club, scoring four goals and helping OB Q earn promotion before going on to feature in every available match during the 2024-25 Danish Women's League season.
"Rylan is a player who understands the demands of the game and brings real competitiveness to midfield," said Head Coach Tomás Tengarrinha. "She has valuable professional experience, works hard for the team, and has shown she can contribute in different moments of the game. We are excited to welcome her to Brooklyn and to see how she grows within our group."
Childers began her professional career after being selected by the Kansas City Current in the fourth round of the 2023 NWSL Draft, making 10 appearances across the NWSL regular season and Challenge Cup competitions.
At the collegiate level, she starred at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Kansas, scoring 35 combined goals and serving as a team captain for the Jayhawks while earning Academic All-Big 12 honors.
Brooklyn FC women are back in action on Saturday, March 14, at 9:00 p.m. ET against Spokane Zephyr FC before traveling to Tampa Bay Sun FC on Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The club returns home on Sunday, March 22, at 3:00 p.m. ET at Maimonides Park. All Gainbridge Super League matches are available to watch on Peacock. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.
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