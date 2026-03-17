Championship Rings Revealed Tampa Bay Sun FC Presents Rings Ahead of History-Making Banner Raising

Published on March 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release









Tampa Bay Sun FC championship rings

(Tampa Bay Sun FC) Tampa Bay Sun FC championship rings(Tampa Bay Sun FC)

At their home game tomorrow night, the Sun will unveil the championship banner that will hang above Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa. It will be the first time a women's professional sports team has unveiled a championship banner in Tampa Bay. Fittingly, the theme for tomorrow's match is Women's Empowerment Night.

ABOUT THE RINGS

Each ring was individually crafted for each member of the Sun family who contributed to the championship run. Engraved details throughout the band serve as a lasting reminder of Tampa Bay Sun FC's commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch.

Crafted in a shimmering golden sunshine color, the ring features the Tampa Bay Sun crest on its face, accented by blue stones. The crest is framed by clear stones to the left and right, with USL SUPER LEAGUE above and CHAMPIONS below.

One side of the ring is emblazoned with TAMPA BAY SUN FOOTBALL CLUB above a silhouette of the championship trophy that bears a ribbon marked with 6.14.2025, the date of the Championship Final. The ring's other side includes a silver soccer ball, with the recipient's last name above and an abbreviation for their position below.

MORE ABOUT WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT NIGHT

Wednesday, Tampa Bay Sun FC will celebrate Women's Empowerment Night, presented by BRANDT, anchoring a night of festivities to honor the women who lead, serve, and deliver a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay community.

Local Girl Scouts will lead the pregame flag presentation and honor guard. Fans can support woman-owned businesses, shopping in a mini marketplace showcasing a variety of woman-owned vendors. For tickets, visit TampaBaySunFC.com.

RECAPPING THE HISTORIC CHAMPIONSHIP RUN

Last season, the Sun delivered one of the most remarkable championship runs Champa Bay has ever seen. The Sun found momentum when it mattered most, defeating higher-ranked competition and earning the right to host the Tampa Bay area's first-ever playoff game in any women's professional sport.

The Sun took down Dallas Trinity FC, 2-1, then beat cross-state rival Fort Lauderdale United FC in extra time, 1-0, to capture the inaugural USL Super League trophy.

Days later, the City of Tampa rallied together for a boat parade along the Hillsborough River through Downtown Tampa to Armature Works, where fans, players, and the broader community-led by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor-gathered to hoist the trophy and honor the team's inspirational journey.

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