Former Duke and U.S. Youth International Forward Farrah Walters Joins Tampa Bay Sun FC

Published on March 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC announced today the signing of forward Farrah Walters, a recent graduate of Duke University and a former U.S. U-20 Women's National Team member. Walters brings a dynamic skill set, goal-scoring ability, and experience from one of the nation's top collegiate programs to the professional ranks.

"We're excited to welcome Farrah to the club," said Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "Farrah comes from an outstanding collegiate program where she developed into a very dynamic player. Her pace and technical quality immediately stood out to us, and she has the ability to change games with both her movement and skill on the ball. We believe Farrah has a tremendous upside and will be a great fit within our environment."

President and General Manager Christina Unkel added, "Farrah comes from a very competitive environment at Duke, and that experience will translate well to the professional level. We're excited to add a player with her quality and upside to the Sun."

Walters, who finished her Duke career with 22 goals and 11 assists in 78 matches and represented the U.S. at both the U-15 and U-20 levels, joins Tampa Bay Sun FC midseason and is expected to make an immediate impact with her dynamic play and goal-scoring ability.







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