Carolina Ascent Collects Third Straight Clean Sheet, Beats DC Power 1-0

Published on March 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







WASHINGTON D.C. - Sydney Martinez captured her third consecutive clean sheet and Tyler Lussi buried her second straight game-winner as Carolina Ascent knocked off DC Power FC 1-0 at Audi Field.

It is a third straight victory for Carolina, who held strong after a first half of pressure from DC. Lussi's breakthrough in the 79th minute proved to be the difference as the Ascent had begun to shift momentum to their side.

DC had the stronger start of the two sides. 15-year-old winger Valentina Perrotta played a ball to the back post for Dasia Torbert in the 6th minute, where it was deposited home. However, a handball was called, keeping it 0-0. The home side recorded three shots in the first ten minutes of action.

DC continued on the pressure for much of the first half and Martinez had to come up large in goal. After turning it over in the 35th minute, Martinez bailed herself out with a big save on Loza Abera from six yards out, diving in front of the yawning net. The play continued and after a re-service into the area, the goalkeeper made a kick save on Gianna Gourley.

Despite getting outshot 8-1 in shots and losing the possession battle, the match remained scoreless after the first 45 minutes and gave Philip Poole the opportunity to reset his side for the second half.

Carolina earned a corner kick in the 51st minute and nearly converted. Jill Aguilera's ball found its way to the back post and found the head of Lussi. Her effort was cleared off the line by Emily Colton, robbing the forward of her second goal in a matter of games.

Martinez again was huge in the 62nd minute. A driven cross found Gourley on the six and Martinez made an excellent reaction save off Gourley's one-time deflection for her third stop of the match.

After Carolina started to flip the field in their favor, it was the road side that opened the scoring in the 79th minute. Countering quickly, second half substitute Audrey Coleman whipped a fantastic ball to the six and Lussi was there to head it home for goals in back-to-back games. For Coleman, it is her 10th career Super League assist and fifth of the campaign.

Carolina Ascent did well to stave any let pressure from the hosts and rather spent more time in DC's end looking to build on their lead as time dwindled. Finally, the whistle blew, signifying the team's longest win streak of the season and continuing their unbeaten run against DC Power.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 17, 2026

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