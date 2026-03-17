Match Preview: Brooklyn FC Women vs Tampa Bay Sun FC

Published on March 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women travel to face Tampa Bay Sun FC on Wednesday, March 18 at Suncoast Credit Union Field, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on Peacock.

Brooklyn enters the match with a 4-7-8 record and currently sits eighth in the league table as the club looks to regain momentum down the stretch.

The team is coming off a 0-3 road loss to Spokane Zephyr FC on March 14, following a 0-2 home defeat against DC Power FC on March 7. Despite recent results, goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty has continued to deliver key performances, helping keep Brooklyn competitive in difficult stretches.

Wednesday's matchup presents an opportunity for Brooklyn to build on prior success against Tampa Bay. Brooklyn earned a 3-0 win in the most recent meeting between the clubs on Dec. 13 and played to a 2-2 draw in their earlier matchup this season.

Offensively, Rebecca Cooke and Catherine Zimmerman lead Brooklyn with five goals each this season, while Jess Garziano and Sam Kroeger pace the team with four assists apiece.

Player Availability

Unavailable

Alice Barbieri

Bre Norris

Lauren Gogal

International Duty

Nayeong Shin

Brooklyn FC women return home to Maimonides Park on Sunday, March 22, for a 3:00 p.m. ET match against Carolina Ascent FC. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 17, 2026

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