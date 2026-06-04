Brooklyn FC Summer of Soccer Celebrates Global Soccer Energy Across the Borough

Published on June 4, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







This summer, the world's game takes center stage in Brooklyn.

As the biggest international soccer tournament on the planet arrives in North America, Brooklyn FC is turning the borough into a home for supporters all summer long with watch parties, community events, special matchday experiences, and collaborations across Brooklyn.

From Coney Island to Downtown Brooklyn, featuring some of the borough's favorite soccer gathering spots, the Brooklyn FC Men's 2026 season will be woven into a summer-long celebration of the global game and the cultures that make soccer special.

The Brooklyn Soccer Bar at Threes Brewing

Throughout the summer, Brooklyn FC and Threes Brewing will transform one of Brooklyn's favorite soccer destinations into The Brooklyn Soccer Bar at Threes Brewing, a club-branded takeover featuring watch parties, supporter events, special guests, exclusive merchandise, and themed programming around the summer's biggest international matches.

Fans can expect:

Watch parties throughout June and July

"Futbol Fridays" elevated BKFC experiences for fans

A live Q&A appearance with U.S. soccer legend and Brooklyn FC Sporting Director Brian McBride on June 12

Brooklyn FC pop-up retail experiences

Limited-edition BKFC-branded "Golden Goal" beer on tap and for purchase

Flags, posters, banners, and club-themed décor throughout the venue

Select featured watch dates include:

June 11 - 3 p.m. Mexico vs. South Africa

June 12 - 9 p.m. USA vs. Paraguay

June 19 - 3 p.m. USA vs. Australia

June 26 - 3 p.m. Norway vs. France

July 3 - 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Round of 32

July 10 - 3 p.m. Quarterfinals

July 19 - 3 p.m. Final

Bringing Soccer Into the Community

Brooklyn FC will also show up across the borough with community-first events designed to bring fans closer to the club and to each other.

Downtown Brooklyn Soccer Village - June 17: Brooklyn FC will join the Downtown Brooklyn Soccer Village at Brooklyn Commons Park with supporter activations, soccer activities, club giveaways, and appearances from the Brooklyn FC street team.

1v1 Tournament at New Balance SoHo Pop-Up - July 12 at 2:00 pm ET: Brooklyn FC will partner with New Balance and in collaboration with NYC Footy, for a one-day pop-up experience in SoHo featuring:

An exciting 1v1 tournament featuring some of the best 1v1 players in the city

Brooklyn FC jerseys for participants

Limited edition giveaways

More details on future events will be announced later this summer.

Rep Your Country Night, presented by Electrolit

Brooklyn FC's celebration of the global game comes to Maimonides Park on Saturday, June 20, for Rep Your Country Night, presented by Electrolit. The squad takes on the Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7:00 PM ET, following the iconic Mermaid Parade earlier in the day.

Fans are encouraged to wear their nation's colors and celebrate the international spirit of soccer during one of the marquee summer matchdays in Coney Island.

The evening will feature:

Special USMNT-themed giveaway

BKFC x US Soccer co-branded "Club & Country" scarf

Matchday activations tied to soccer cultures from around the world

A Summer Built for Brooklyn

From packed watch parties to community events to matchdays under the lights in Coney Island, Brooklyn FC's Summer of Soccer is designed to celebrate the energy, diversity, and passion that make Brooklyn one of the great soccer communities in the world.

Additional summer programming and event details will continue to be announced throughout the season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 4, 2026

Brooklyn FC Summer of Soccer Celebrates Global Soccer Energy Across the Borough - Brooklyn FC

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