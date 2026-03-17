DC Power FC Edged by Carolina Ascent FC 0-1

Published on March 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Spring Season

DC Power FC (5-6-8, 23 PTS) 0 vs. 1 Carolina Ascent FC (8-7-5, 29 PTS)

Tuesday, March 17

Audi Field

Player Notes

In her second straight start, midfielder Anna Bagley won a team-high 11 duels and completed 90 minutes.

Midfielder Justina Gaynor made her first start for D.C.'s side and recorded a team-high 90.5% passing accuracy.

Academy midfielder Valentina Perrotta made her first start of the Spring half of the season and won four duels for DC Power FC.

Goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk appeared in her second straight start and made two saves through 90 minutes.

Match Notes

DC Power FC is now 0-5-3 all-time against Carolina Ascent FC, 0-2-2 this season.

DC Power FC Lineup: Makenna Gottschalk, Anna Bagley, Claire Constant, Sydney Cummings (C), Paige Almendariz (Susanna Fitch 78'), Justina Gaynor, Emily Colton, Val Perrotta (Lexi Fraley 59'), Loza Abera (Hannah Richardson-Harney 78'), Dasia Torbert and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Ellie Gilbert, Chinye Asher, Madison Murnin and Grace Yango.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

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Carolina Ascent FC Lineup: Sydney Martinez, Jill Aguilera, Jenna Butler, Sydney Studer, Addisyn Merrick, Brianna Martinez 74'), Riley Parker (Audrey Coleman 55'), Taylor Porter (C), Mia Corbin (Lily Nabet 55'), Tyler Lussi, Shea Groom (Rylee Baisden 90+2') and Mackenzie George (Ava Cook 74').

Unused Substitutes: Meagan McClelland and Emily Morris.

Head Coach: Philip Poole

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On DC Power FC's performance...

"I felt our performance, especially in the first half, was close to perfection," Namazi said. "The only thing that was missing was being able to get a shot on target and at least being able to make their goalkeeper make a save. Our ability to do that is lacking; we're lacking consistent scoring and it's really hurting us. We're playing good soccer, we're playing through lines. We're connecting passes, getting forward, getting opportunities, and yet we're not scoring. We're going to go back to training and really focus on final third play, some ideas as to how we can unlock defenses and also just plain, simple finishing. Getting the ball on target and giving ourselves a chance to get ahead and win the game."

On the impact of today's loss...

"This was a pivotal game," Namazi said. "We lost a good opportunity and it's disappointing to come out with a loss. Now, we've dug ourselves a little bit of a hole, and now we've got to climb ourselves out starting with the game at Spokane. The team realizes that we're playing good football, and the league realizes that. At the end of the day, they won't give you a medal for playing good football and not winning games. That's what we've got to overcome and need to make sure we put the players in that can give yus a chance to score goals when we have the opportunity."

Midfielder Anna Bagley

On the energy of the crowd for DC Power FC's Field Trip Day Match...

"It was so nice having supporters there, especially young kids," Bagley said. "They were bringing the energy from the start from warmups and it was so nice to hear them and it give us a little boost."

Midfielder Dasia Torbert

On the pressure as the end of the season approaches...

"Individually and as a whole front we already have that pressure," Torbert said. "We know that we've been needing to put some goals in and our defense has been holding it down this half of the season and we need to help them in return. I think we already put that pressure on ourselves but on top of that, we are creating so many opportunities and chances, and we know that it's there. We just have to be very critical in those little moments and how our defense pickled it up, we have to do the same."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 17, 2026

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