Goalkeeper Youth Clinic Presented by Gainbridge

Published on March 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Join Brooklyn Football Club for an exciting Youth Goalkeeper Clinic presented by Gainbridge featuring a special guest appearance by Briana Scurry, Legendary U.S. Goalkeeper, Olympic Champion, and the first female goalkeeper inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The clinic will take place on Sunday, April 12th from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM and Check-In will be from 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York. This free to sign up clinic for Girls & Boys of All Age Groups and All Positions will feature a variety of training stations designed to develop goalkeeper skills. The clinic welcomes current goalkeepers, field players, and players interested in learning the goalkeeper position, making it a fun and educational experience for all skill levels.

Following the on-field clinic, participants and parents will have the unique opportunity to attend a special Q&A panel with Briana Scurry, where she will share insights about her journey to becoming one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the game. Players and parents will be able to ask questions and learn about her experiences at the highest levels of soccer.

Event Details

Location: Maimonides Park | 1904 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224

Date: Sunday, April 12th

Time: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Requirements: All players are required to bring their own goalie gloves, cleats, socks, and shinguards!

For additional questions, please contact partnerships@brooklynfootballclub.com







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 17, 2026

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