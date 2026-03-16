Tampa Bay Sun FC Signs Texas Tech Forward Peyton Parsons

Published on March 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC is pleased to announce the signing of forward Peyton Parsons for the remainder of the 2025/26 season. A proven attacking talent with a strong collegiate résumé, Parsons joins the Sun after a standout career at Texas Tech Red Raiders women's soccer.

"We're excited to welcome Peyton to the club," said Sun Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "Peyton is the type of player every team values - versatile, dynamic, and relentlessly competitive. Her athleticism and work rate allow her to influence the game in multiple ways, and just as importantly, she brings the kind of mentality that strengthens a winning culture. We're excited to add someone of her quality and character to our group."

A native of Denver, Colorado, Parsons developed into one of the top attacking players in the Big 12 Conference during her time with the Texas Tech Red Raiders women's soccer. Across her collegiate career, she totaled 17 goals and 13 assists, including eight game-winning goals, while establishing herself as a consistent scoring threat in the final third.

Parsons' standout performances earned her First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and 2025, highlighting her role as a key contributor for the Red Raiders. During her junior campaign, she recorded nine goals and five assists, including a five-goal stretch that earned her Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week recognition.

"We're thrilled to add Peyton to the Sun," said Sun General Manager and President Christina Unkel. "Her talent and mindset align with the standards and direction we're building at the Club."







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