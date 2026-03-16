Dallas Trinity FC Signs Defender Sydney Cheesman

Published on March 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release









Dallas Trinity FC defender Sydney Cheesman

(Dallas Trinity FC) Dallas Trinity FC defender Sydney Cheesman(Dallas Trinity FC)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced the signing of defender Sydney Cheesman, bolstering the club's roster as it pushes towards the postseason.

Cheesman, 21, was recently one of two dozen players called up to the first U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team training camp of 2026, which ran from Feb. 27 to March 7 in South Florida, joining DTFC midfielder Lexi Missimo. Additionally the defender has experience with the U-20 U.S. Women's National Team, U-18 U.S. Women's National Team, and U-16 U.S. Girls' National Team.

"Adding a player like Sydney at this point in the season is a big boost for us," said Chris Petrucelli, General Manager of Dallas Trinity FC. "As we make our push toward the postseason, bringing in someone with her defensive instincts, athleticism, and high-level experience will help strengthen our backline. We're in a strong position in the table right now, but we know the next couple of months will be critical. Sydney gives us another quality piece as we continue building."

Cheesman began her college career at North Carolina in 2022, where she would appear in nine matches across two seasons. The Lafayette, Colo. native would transfer to LSU in 2024 and was a vital part of the Tigers' backline, a stint that included leading the program to its first-ever NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 2025. Over her two seasons in Baton Rouge, she appeared in 44 matches, earning the start in all but one of those, and logged 3,557 minutes on the pitch. In addition to her defensive contributions, Cheesman tallied two goals and seven assists during her time at LSU.

Prior to Dallas, Cheesman was with the NWSL's Portland Thorns FC as a non-roster invitee during the 2026 preseason.

Dallas (8-6-4, 28 points) currently sits in playoff position (third) among the top-four clubs in the league standings. The team is back in action on Wednesday, March 18, hosting Lexington SC (7-2-9, 30 points) at Cotton Bowl Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT, as DTFC celebrates "Pups at the Pitch." The match will stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

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