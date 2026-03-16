DC Power FC Hosts Carolina Ascent FC for Field Trip Day

Published on March 16, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (5-5-8, 23 PTS) will face Carolina Ascent FC (7-7-5, 26 PTS) for both clubs' fourth and final meeting this season on Tuesday morning. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. at Audi Field.

DC Power Football Club's match on Tuesday marks its first Field Trip Day. Schools are invited to join DC Power FC for an exclusive match day experience, including a Pre-Match STEM Weather Presentation from FOX5 Meteorologist, Cesar Cornejo. Match tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

D.C.'s side looks to build on its momentum from its opening Spring 2025/26 fixtures to claim its first home victory of the Spring slate against Carolina.

"Carolina is a good team that plays good soccer," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "I felt that the last time around, we really did everything we wanted in that game in terms of imposing ourselves on them except for scoring a goal, and we came out with a 0-0 tie. I feel good about going into this game and where we are as a group."

In the club's Spring Home Opener on Thursday, March 12, forward Loza Abera gave D.C. an early edge when she put the club on the scoresheet with a goal at the 17th minute. Dallas Trinity FC scored the equalizer, and both teams came away with one point in the final 1-1 draw. Goalkeeper Makenna Gottschalk made her DC Power FC debut against Dallas and made six saves in 90 minutes.

"We feel confident with Makenna," Namazi said. "She had a good outing against Dallas on Thursday and there's nothing for us to worry about in terms of her performance. She was strong and showed that she can handle the pressure. We feel we're in a good place."

Three DC Power FC players are overseas representing their national teams and will be unavailable for D.C. on Thursday against Dallas. Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino (Australia) and Midfielders Carleigh Frilles (Philippines) and Katrina Guillou (Philippines) are on international duty and unavailable for the club.

Scouting Carolina Ascent FC

Power FC is 0-5-2 all-time against the Carolina Ascent FC, 0-2-1 this season. Led by Head Coach Philip Poole, Carolina is coming off back-to-back home wins and looks to pick up its first road victory of the Spring slate against D.C. The last time DC Power FC faced Carolina's side on December 13, 2025 in the final fixture of the Fall half of the 2025/26 season, both teams earned a point in a scoreless draw at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

"The games between our clubs have been even besides the last game when we played there," Namazi said. "We really dominated the game and we should have come out with three points. We missed some chances and it just didn't go our way. I feel we match up well against them even though they're a good team."

DC Power FC's match against Carolina Ascent FC will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  11:30 a.m. ET.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 16, 2026

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