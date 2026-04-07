DC Power FC Loses to Fort Lauderdale, 3-1

Published on April 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Spring Season

Fort Lauderdale United FC (5-9-8, 23 PTS) 3 vs. 1 DC Power FC (6-9-8, 26 PTS)

Monday, April 6

Beyond Bancard Field

Player Notes

Forward Loza Abera scored the equalizing goal in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half. Abera's goal marks her fifth of the season and her second against Fort Lauderdale's side. Abera scored her most recent goal in DC Power FC's 1-1 draw on Thursday, March 12 in the club's Spring Home Opener against Dallas Trinity FC.

In addition to winning a team-high six duels, defender Paige Almendariz made four tackles and four clearances in 90 minutes.

Defender Kiki Maki appeared in her second match for D.C.'s side as a 60th-minute substitute and made two tackles.

Match Notes

DC Power FC is now 2-2-2 all-time against Fort Lauderdale United FC, 1-1-0 this season.

D.C. outshot Fort Lauderdale, 24-10.

Fort Lauderdale United FC Lineup: Haley Craig, Julia Grosso, Laveni Vaka, Maggie Mace, Sh'nia Gordon (C), Shea Moyer, Kat Gonzalez (Taylor Smith 75'), Kelli Van Treeck, Abi Hugh, Emily Thompson (Kate Colvin 65') and Kiara Locklear.

Unused Substitutes: Sophie Harding, Bella Hara, Alana Yasuda, Julianna Cagle and Daniela Todd.

Interim Head Coach: Paul Jennison.

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DC Power FC Lineup: Makenna Gottschalk, Claire Constant, Sydney Cummings (C) Madison Murnin (Hannah Harney 66'), Paige Almendariz, Anna Bagley (Kiki Maki 60'), Justina Gaynor, Emily Colton, Loza Abera, Dasia Torbert (Jaydah Bedoya 81') and Alyssa Walker (Lexi Fraley 81').

Unused Substitutes: Morgan Aquino, Chinyelu Asher and Carleigh Frilles.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi.

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On tonight's 3-1 loss...

"At 1-1 we had numerous chances to put ourselves in a winning position but once again we failed to capitalize on our chances and then we give up a set piece goal and from there it was chasing the game," Namazi said. "We had our moments and could have won but when you don't score this is what happens. You leave points behind!"

Midfielder Emily Colton

On what DC Power FC needs to do to get back on track against Tampa Bay...

"We really just need to stay focused on the game ahead and use this game as fuel and motivation," Colton said. "In training, just dialing in on our identity and style of play will be key to our upcoming game, along with working on our finishing in front of goal and creating chances to finish."

Forward Loza Abera

On what DC Power FC needs to focus on to earn a playoff spot...

"Even though the result wasn't what we wanted, we're going to keep pushing," Abera said. "The focus now is learning from tonight, staying disciplined, working hard and trusting each other as a team. If we do that, we believe we can put ourselves in a strong position to fight for a playoff spot."

On scoring the equalizing goal tonight...

"Scoring tonight means a lot but the most important thing is the team continuing to grow," Abera said. "We'll stay positive, keep fighting and keep working hard together."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 6, 2026

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